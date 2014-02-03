Beauty Buzz: Miley Cyrus Covers W, Stars Who Don’t Look Their Age, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Just in case you have some time to kill today, try to up your braid game by mastering this 5-strand braid. [Huffington Post]

2. Miley Cyrus is on the March cover of W, trying out yet another new look (and bleached brows). [Daily Makeover]

3. While people have been buzzing a lot about Lorde’s “true” age, take a look at 10 stars who look older than they really are. [StyleCaster]

4. The current side braid trend that is taking over Hollywood, that you need to try. [People StyleWatch]

5. Learn the quick little bobby pin trick that will change your life. [Makeup.com]

Image via Idolator