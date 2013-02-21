Beauty Buzz: Michelle Williams is Growing Out Her Pixie, Learn How Celebs Prep Skin For the Oscars, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Michelle Williams is growing out her famous pixie cut, and we will of course follow her every move in the process. [The Cut]

2. While all we could talk about last season was the chin-length crop, for Fall 2013 it just might be all about a shorter, edgier chop. [Style.com]

3. Find out how celebrities prep their skin to be red carpet ready for Oscar night. [Allure]

4. Thierry Mugler may now be dropping Oscar Pistorius from their scent, A*Men, after his recent charges. [Guardian]

5. Learn how to get the black matte (with shiny tips) manicure that was spotted on the runways. [SheFinds]

[Image via InStyle March 2013]