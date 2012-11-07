Beauty Buzz: Michelle Obama Recycled Her Election Night Look, Inside Ashley Greene’s Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ashley Greene’s makeup artist spills the details on her makeup look in the upcoming ‘Breaking Dawn 2.’ [Elle News]

2. Michelle Obama looked flawless on election night – as always – with a perfect coif and a burgundy brocade Michael Kors dress (which she has actually worn before). [Fashionista]

3. Find out what are Pantone’s trendiest colors (and the nail shades to match) for your fall manicures. [Birchbox]

4. How to seek out a nail salon that is squeaky clean. [Beauty Counter Blog]

5. Meet the woman behind Ann Romney and Paul Ryan’s hair (she’s a Brooklyn-based liberal). [The Cut]

6. How to figure out once and for all if you have sensitive skin. [Bellasugar]

Image via Getty/Frederick M. Brown