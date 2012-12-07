Beauty Buzz: Miami’s 20 Most Stylish, Rose Byrne’s Bang Tips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Miami’s 20 Most Stylish include everyone from LeBron James’ stunning fiancee to jewelry designer Ranjana Khan – beach beauty babes at their best! [StyleCaster News]

2. NCLA and Glamour team up to create 10 Crosby Derek Lam nail wraps based off of one of the dresses from the line. They’re limited-edition, so get ’em while you can. [Birchbox Blog]

3. Are you deep conditioning your hair? Find out why now is the best time to do so. [Bellasugar]

4. Actress Rose Byrne gives her best bang tips to Duchess Catherine. [The Cut]

5. Emma Stone talks spray tans, her obsession with skin care, and curing acne. [Refinery 29]