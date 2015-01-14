Beauty Buzz: Meghan Trainor is All About Clinique

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Meghan Trainor just announced she’s partnered with Clinique to create a limited edition cosmetic bag available with a $30 purchase or more on Clinique.com. The bag is inspired by her ‘Lips Are Movin’ music video and available while supplies last. She also lists her favorite Clinique lip shades on the site, in case you were wondering what would go in the bag. [Clinique.com]

2. What happens when makeup companies run out of ideas for product names? This UCB video is the hilarious answer to that “What if?” [The Cut]

3. Nude lipstick is a tricky thing, but Daily Makeover has the solution to finding your most flattering shade. [Daily Makeover]

4. Kim Kardashian goes hard for her crew, flying in to surprise her longtime make-up artist at his master class when his model flaked last minute. Bonus, you get to see a before/after pic of Kim from none-to-done (Spoiler alert: she looks great). [Refinery29]

5. Kate Bosworth debuted her newly chopped textured lob on Instagram, thus joining the ranks of Lauren Conrad, Sienna Miller, and Jourdan Dunn. [Popsugar]