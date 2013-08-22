StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Megan Fox is the New Face of Avon, Beauty Tips From “Orange is the New Black,” More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Megan Fox is the New Face of Avon, Beauty Tips From “Orange is the New Black,” More

Rachel Adler
by

Megan Fox Avon

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Megan Fox has been named the face of Avon’s latest fragrance, Avon Instinct. [Beauty High Inbox]

2. Women in prison are pretty thrifty when it comes to beauty. Learn all of the tricks from hit Netflix show “Orange is the New Black.” [The Cut]

3. Find out what makeup you need for perfect skin this fall, with this handy guide. [Daily Makeover]

4. There may actually be more danger in your lipstick than just lead. Eek! [NYT]

5. The grass is always greener on the other side, so here are the beauty secrets from every area of the globe. [Refinery 29]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share