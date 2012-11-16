Beauty Buzz: Marilyn Monroe Gushes About Chanel No.5, Snooki’s “Mature” Fragrance, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Never-before-seen footage of Marilyn Monroe has been released by Chanel of her explaining why she loves Chanel No.5, and why it’s the only thing she wears to bed. [Fashion Etc.]

2. Makeup artist Gucci Westman talks about Cameron Diaz’s latest red carpet look, and in return, Diaz gushes about Westman. Awww. [Allure]

3. Preview MAC Cosmetics “Grey Friday” a limited-edition lipstick and nail polish duo available on Black Friday only. [Huffington Post]

4. Find out which 5 hairstyles everyone should try at least once in their lives. [Daily Makeover]

5. Obviously motherhood influenced Snooki’s new fragrance and nail line, because it’s more mature – can’t you tell by the packaging? [People StyleWatch]