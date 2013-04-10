Beauty Buzz: Marc Jacobs Launching Honey Scent, Michelle Obama is Already Sick of Her Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Appropriate for the morning buzz, Marc Jacobs will be launching a fragrance called Honey with top notes of pear, peach nectar and honeysuckle. We can’t wait to spritz! [WWD]

2. The vampire facial that got its 15 minutes of fame on an episode of “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami” is just one of the weird beauty procedures in this line up. [Real Self]

3. If you’re looking to de-stress, this is the quickest and easiest way to do so. [Allure]

4. Say goodbye to shiny skin with these products that will leave your skin totally matte. [Daily Makeover]

5. First Lady Michelle Obama says that her bangs are already irritating her – is this a sign of what’s to come for those of us who choose bangs? [Fashionista]

