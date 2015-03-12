Beauty Buzz: Lorde Goes Glossy for PFW, Blake Lively New Age-Defying Film, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lorde’s has been given the PFW treatment by her longtime makeup artist, Amber D, who spilled how to get her look on her Instagram. [Glamour]

2. Byrdie has the exclusive first look at one of many Blake Lively’s looks in her new film, The Age Of Adaline, where she plays a woman who remains the same age for 80 years. [Byrdie]

3. Those of you fighting the good fight of bang grow-out, here’s some helpful tips. [Refinery 29]

4. Beauty comes from within, right? Here’s exactly what to put in there for your best beauty. [Daily Makeover]

5. For brighter eyes would you try BLUE eye drops? [Popsugar]