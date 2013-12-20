Beauty Buzz: Longest-Lasting Lipsticks, How to Shape Your Eyebrows, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. On the hunt for a long-lasting lipstick? Daily Makeover tested 5 stellar options. [Daily Makeover]

2. Not that we’re shocked, but apparently women have been sacrificing health in the name of looking better for centuries. [Refinery 29]

3. Genius: How to not ruin the collars of your shirts with your makeup. [The Beauty Department]

4. How to shape your eyebrows in 5 minutes or less, because you need this. [Makeup.com]

5. Want healthier hair? Here’s what you should be giving up. [Huffington Post]

Image via Daily Makeover