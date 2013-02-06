Beauty Buzz: Lindsey Vonn Named Tweezerman Brand Ambassador, Lip Oils Are a Thing, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’ve all become a fan of face and hair oils over the years, but now it’s time to try lip oils. [Allure]

2. Katharine McPhee has been looking amazing lately, and it may be due to a new curling technique. [Glamour]

3. Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn has been named Tweezerman’s brand ambassador (and we can only hope she has a speedy recovery from her knee injury from her unfortunate crash yesterday)! [WWD]

4. Jennifer Lawrence was looking a bit orange at the Oscars luncheon the other day, but we did love her take on a French twist ponytail – learn how to get the look. [Daily Makeover]

5. You know those pesky blackheads? Learn how to get rid of them, but safely. [The Cut]