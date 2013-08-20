Beauty Buzz: Lindsay Lohan’s Nail Polish, Makeup Brush Essentials, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The five makeup brushes that you actually need to make up your face. [Allure]

2. Find makeup colors that flatter everyone with this handy guide. [Real Simple]

3. Learn how to pick a blush color perfect for your complexion. [Byrdie]

4. Get more life out of your second day hair with these tips and tricks. [Daily Makeover]

5. LiLo’s OWN debut got us all talking (a lot) but what we cared about was the sleek ponytail, orange dress, and turquoise nail polish. [Glamour]

