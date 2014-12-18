Beauty Buzz: Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Product Must-Haves, A New Metallic Hair Trend, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lindsay Lohan revealed her many beauty must-haves, from the products in her showering routine to her favorite Topshop lipstick. [Into the Gloss]

2. Bruno Mars wore hair curlers during his performance on The Voice. [The Cut]

3. A salon in Britain is using an exclusive bronze shade of dye to create a metallic hair effect. Will metallic become the new sombre? [Style.com]

4. Shop smarter when it comes to effective acne products with these 10 beauty finds. [Daily Makeover]

5. Use these GIFs to learn how to correctly apply gold shimmery eyeshadow. [InStyle]