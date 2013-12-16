Beauty Buzz: Get the Legs of a Rockette, Gucci Guilty Stud, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get a fragrance for everyone on your list this holiday season (even the hard to shop for, girl who has everything) with this guide. [Fashionista]

2. How to get those long, fabulous legs like a Rockette just in time for the holidays. [Daily Makeover]

3. Taylor Swift really did cut her hair (into a shoulder-grazing bob) and has been styling her bangs off to the side. Taylor without bangs? Who would have thought! [InStyle]

4. Since all we can talk about is Beyonce’s surprise album right now, why not take a look through some of the best beauty looks from the videos? [Style.com]

5. Gucci Guilty is releasing a Gucci Guilty Stud fragrance bottle (literally a studded fragrance bottle) for a limited time. [WWD]

Image via John Lamparski/WireImage