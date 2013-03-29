Beauty Buzz: Learn How to Get Red Carpet-Worthy Waves, Find Your Discontinued Fragrances, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Discontinued beauty products can be (one of) a beauty junkies’ most upsetting qualms. Find out how to find your favorite fragrances once they face extinction. [Allure]

2. Curious on how to get the Dolce & Gabbana beauty look from the Fall 2013 runway? Here’s the how to video you’ll want to watch. [Dolce & Gabbana]

3. Watch how to get red carpet-worthy waves with this easy tutorial video. [Daily Makeover]

4. Birchbox co-founders Katia Beauchamp and Hayley Barna reveal which beauty products will always be on trend. [StyleCaster]

5. Jessie J went one step further with her shaved head (which she buzzed for charity) – she’s now rocking a platinum buzz cut. [Glamour]