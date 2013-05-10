Beauty Buzz: Learn How to DIY Ice Cream Nail Art, Rules For Cover Under Eye Bags, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Rules for covering bags under your eyes, courtesy of what one woman learned from her mother. [The Cut]

2. As part of Living Proof’s partnership with Jennifer Aniston they are rolling out a three-part video series. The first installment features Jenn (and real women) discussing the obsession that we have with our hair. [YouTube]

3. Britney Spears seems to be plowing straight ahead on that comeback of hers, looking ah-mazing on the cover of “Shape.” [StyleCaster]

4. Apparently Kerry Washington couldn’t part with the colored streaks in her hair from the Met Gala – she’s now sporting red highlights. [People StyleWatch]

5. In the spirit of warmer weather, learn how to make ice cream nail art (it’s adorable and not too hard)! [Birchbox]