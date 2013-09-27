Beauty Buzz: Learn the Right Hair Color For You, Kendall Jenner is Back to Brunette, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The best French beauty brands out there, that you can actually snag in the states. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. After a brief hiatus of lighter locks, it looks like Kendall Jenner has gone back to life as a brunette. [E! News]

3. Want to change up your hair color for fall but not sure which shades works for you? Here’s how to find the right hair color for your skin tone. [Makeup.com]

4. Ke$ha now has rainbow hair, and it looks perfectly like a My Little Pony tail which makes us very happy. [People StyleWatch]

5. Some celebrities look a little bit better with meat on their bones. Here are stars who look better with curves. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Istock