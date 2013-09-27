StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Learn the Right Hair Color For You, Kendall Jenner is Back to Brunette, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Learn the Right Hair Color For You, Kendall Jenner is Back to Brunette, More

Rachel Adler
by

Red Hair

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The best French beauty brands out there, that you can actually snag in the states. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. After a brief hiatus of lighter locks, it looks like Kendall Jenner has gone back to life as a brunette. [E! News]

3. Want to change up your hair color for fall but not sure which shades works for you? Here’s how to find the right hair color for your skin tone. [Makeup.com]

4. Ke$ha now has rainbow hair, and it looks perfectly like a My Little Pony tail which makes us very happy. [People StyleWatch]

5. Some celebrities look a little bit better with meat on their bones. Here are stars who look better with curves. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Istock

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share