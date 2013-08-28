Beauty Buzz: Learn How to Fix Beauty Sins, Caffeinated Perfume, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Because we know by now that there is a holiday for everything, it is “Armpits for August” month. Stop shaving ladies! [StyleCaster]

2. Learn how to fix all of those summer beauty sins before summer ends, and fall begins. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. For all of you who swear by your signature beauty look, here are a few subtle tips to change up your look, slightly. [Daily Makeover]

4. If you’re one of those people who need to be caffeinated at all times, a perfume that helps you spritz on your fix may be right up your ally. [Allure]

5. Before summer ends, learn how to get this cool “popsicle stained” lip look for your next date. [The Beauty Department]