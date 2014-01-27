StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Learn How to Fishtail Braid, Demi Lovato Dyed Her Hair Pink This Time, More

Beauty Buzz: Learn How to Fishtail Braid, Demi Lovato Dyed Her Hair Pink This Time, More

Rachel Adler

Rachel Adler
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lanvin has revamped the Eclat d’Arpege fragrance with a limited-edition bottle with one of Alber Elbaz’s signature sketches. [Style.com]

2. Always wanted to learn how to fishtail braid but never really understood what people were telling you? Get the basic training steps. [Daily Makeover]

3. Demi Lovato has ditched the blue hue and gone for pink hair – do you like? [E! News]

4. Yikes! These are 10 “healthy” foods that are actually bad for you… [StyleCaster]

5. Try these three dark circle fixes that don’t require concealer. [Glamour]

Image via Daily Makeover

