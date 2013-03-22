Beauty Buzz: Learn to Fight Hormonal Acne, How Fashion Can Be Bad For Your Health, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Just in time for the warmer weather, figure out how to stop that pesky, hormonal acne. [Daily Makeover]

2. Learn how to get perfect, beachy waves with just a few easy steps. [Birchbox]

3. Hairstylists swear by oils, but they can be tricky at times – learn how to use them the way the pros do. [Allure]

4. Don’t have an eyelash curler handy? Here are three different ways to curl your lashes without one! [HuffPost Style]

5. Ever wonder if the things that you do for fashion are actually bad for your health? Here are five that really are. [StyleCaster]

Image via Imaxtree