Beauty Buzz: Learn a Cute Valentine’s Day Manicure, Crabtree & Evelyn Launches Polish, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get crafty with your nail art tools and use liquid liner for your nail art instead. [The Cut]

2. We know it’s bad for us, but we still do it. Here are tips to help you finally stop picking at your skin. [Birchbox blog]

3. Learn how to do this quick and easy tape heart manicure just in time for Valentine’s Day. [The Beauty Department]

4. Find out if you’re making one of these five most common mascara mistakes. [Allure]

5. Crabtree & Evelyn is also getting into the nail polish game, launching their own line of lacquers. [She Finds]