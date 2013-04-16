Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Judging Allure Awards, Win a Free Hair Makeover From Aveda, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad just nabbed herself a gig as a guest judge for Allure’s Beauty Blogger Awards. [Allure]

2. Want to win a free, professional hair makeover? Daily Makeover has you covered! [Daily Makeover]

3. Should men wear tinted moisturizer? The results are pretty handsome. [Jezebel]

4. We could spend hours looking at nail art, and with this roundup of 100 red carpet manicures, we just might. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. If you’re going to be taking wedding photos (or any photos, really) soon, these model-approved tips for a perfect picture are a must-read. [Glamour]

