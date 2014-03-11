Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Cut Her Hair, SJP Talks About Her Hairstylist, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad is sporting a slightly shorter haircut for spring – not quite the bob that we’re seeing everyone, but we’re happy to see the star change it up a bit. [People StyleWatch]

2. Sarah Jessica Parker and her long-time hairstylist Serge Normant dish about their first time working together – and trust us, it was memorable. [Nordstrom Blog]

3. Learn how to get a natural glow in just a few easy steps. [Daily Makeover]

4. Apparently Jennifer Aniston is also jealous of Gisele, claiming she wants her body – Jen, she’s just like us. [StyleCaster]

5. Everyone loves a good hair evolution, but a Jared Leto hair evolution? Obsessed. [Popsugar Beauty]

