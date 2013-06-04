Beauty Buzz: La Mer Releases World Ocean’s Day Creme, Are Luxe Lipsticks Worth the Splurge, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’re clearly suckers for a fabulous lipstick, but are the luxe brands worth the splurge? [The Cut]

2. Need some warm weather hairstyle inspiration? Here are 20 ponytails to-die-for. [Daily Makeover]

3. What’s on your shopping list for summer? Find out what’s on ours. [StyleCaster]

4. In honor of World Ocean’s Day, La Mer is releasing yet another limited-edition bottle design of the cult-favorite Creme and teaming up with the National Geographic Society to work with renowned explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle and Oceana to raise awareness. [Press Release]

5. Are you overpaying for your sunscreen? Find out now. [Business Insider]

Image Courtesy of La Mer