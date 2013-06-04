StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: La Mer Releases World Ocean’s Day Creme, Are Luxe Lipsticks Worth the Splurge, More

Rachel Adler
La Mer Worlds Ocean Day

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. We’re clearly suckers for a fabulous lipstick, but are the luxe brands worth the splurge? [The Cut]

2. Need some warm weather hairstyle inspiration? Here are 20 ponytails to-die-for. [Daily Makeover]

3. What’s on your shopping list for summer? Find out what’s on ours. [StyleCaster]

4. In honor of World Ocean’s Day, La Mer is releasing yet another limited-edition bottle design of the cult-favorite Creme and teaming up with the National Geographic Society to work with renowned explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle and Oceana to raise awareness. [Press Release]

5. Are you overpaying for your sunscreen? Find out now. [Business Insider]

Image Courtesy of La Mer

