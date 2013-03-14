Beauty Buzz: Kim Kardashian Has Finally Cut “Real” Bangs, How to Wear Pastel Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. After months of teasing her fans, Kim Kardashian has finally cut real bangs, with video evidence. [People StyleWatch]

2. Learn how to wear your standard top knot two different ways, sleek or messy! [Birchbox]

3. Baking Soda doesn’t just help defeat scents in your fridge, but is also an extremely versatile beauty product. [Allure]

4. Demi Lovato also is making hair news, debuting a cute shoulder-length cut. [E! News]

5. Learn how to mix and match pastel eyeshadow and red lipstick, a la Kirsten Dunst. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Instagram