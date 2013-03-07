Beauty Buzz: Kiernan Shipka Covers FOAM, Acne Bacteria May Actually Help Cure Acne, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kiernan Shipka is adorably grown up (and oh-so-stylish) in the April issue of FOAM Magazine. [ONTD]

2. Another dermatologist is speaking out about the fact that gel manicures will indeed increase your risk of skin cancer, because well, you’re letting your nails dry under UV lamps. [Jezebel]

3. Annoyed with nail polish turning your nails yellow? Find out how to combat the problem, and what may be the cause. [Huffington Post]

4. The same bacteria that causes your acne, may also be the secret in eliminating it. [Allure]

5. Just in case you’re sad that your gloves cover your awesome nail art, Yoshji Yamamoto’s Fall 2013 show proved that doesn’t always have to be the case. [Style.com]