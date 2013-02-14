Beauty Buzz: Keira Knightley’s Chanel Ad Banned For Kids, Jennifer Aniston Dishes On Her Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Now that New York Fashion Week is winding down, it’s time to think about the Oscars. So why not flip through some of the best Oscar hairstyles of all time? [Glamour]

2. Keira Knightley’s Chanel ad for Coco Mademoiselle has been banned from airing during children’s programming in the UK. [E News]

3. At Rodarte’s Fall 2013 show manicurist Traceylee created an ombre French manicure with varying metallic tips. [Allure]

4. Gisele’s first commercial is out for Chanel’s latest powder, Les Beiges. [Daily Makeover]

5. Jennifer Aniston dishes on her work with Living Proof, acting, and more. [WWD]