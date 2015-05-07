Beauty Buzz: Cringe-worthy ’90s Beauty Trends, How To Impress The Internet With Your Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We may be re-embracing beauty trends from the ’90s now, but looking back on them in their actual hey-day can be face-palm fodder. [Allure]

2. Makeup translates differently on screen—here’s how to make a good makeup impression for a video interview. [Refinery 29]

3. Not one, not two, but THREE purposes: Meet these triple-threat beauty products. [Daily Makeover]

4. Models are just as into beauty DIYs as we are apparently. Here’s 6 of them. [Byrdie]

5. Ever wonder what the heck to do with these ever-changing makeup brush shapes? Well here you go. [Glamour]