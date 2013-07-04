Beauty Buzz: Kerry Washington’s Short Hair On Vanity Fair, Drew Barrymore’s Makeup Tutorial, More

StyleCaster
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Kerry Washington rocks a shorter, choppy bob on the cover of Vanity Fair (and throughout the editorial spread) – yes, she’s on the cover looking smoking hot. [ONTD]

2. Heading to the beach or pool this weekend and don’t want to look, well, sloppy? Here are 3 new ways to style your wet hair. [Allure]

3. Drew Barrymore, being the amazingly awesome person that she is, released a how to video on covering up a pimple with her Flower Beauty line. [Glamour]

4. And again, since we’ll all be poolside this weekend, here are the 5 best beauty inspirations from the movies. [The Cut]

5. Sunscreen numbers can be confusing – find out why you probably don’t need one over SPF 50. [Daily Makeover]

