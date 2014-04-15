Beauty Buzz: Kendall Jenner’s Weird Coachella Piercings, Master the Classic Beauty Looks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Learn how to master a classic beauty look, before you move on to the fun chalk and bold orange lips. [Byrdie]



2. Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens were spotted at Coachella with some bright blonde dipped tips to go along with their wide-brimmed hats and other, um, festival-inspired accessories. [People StyleWatch]

3. Everyone wants to do the “healthy” thing when it comes to hair – but they also want products that work. Here are 5 natural products that are actually really good. [Daily Makeover]

4. Chanel No. 5 Eau Premiere (the modern interpretation of Chanel No.5) is available for the first time in a spray bottle – the perfect excuse to purchase, no? [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Coachella certainly brings out strange fashion and beauty looks, but Kendall Jenner’s new nose piercing goes above and beyond. [Style.com]