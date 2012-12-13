Beauty Buzz: Kelly Osbourne’s Beauty Secrets, Beauty Moments From the Spice Girls Musical, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. It’s no secret that bold brows have been all the rage, but they just got a partner in crime: high contrast blonde hair. [Who What Wear]

2. Style queen Kelly Osbourne is dishing about her beauty secrets and her favorite lipstick. Hint: It’s from MAC. [MTV]



3. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve had to deal with stuck nail polish tops or clogged dry shampoo nozzles. Here’s a fix for the 5 most common product mishaps. [Bellasugar]

4. Experiencing some insane hat hair lately? Suffer no more! [Birchbox]

5. So the Spice Girls musical happened and we’re totally stealing the beauty moments that came out of it. [Glamour]

Image via Smart Galleries