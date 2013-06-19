StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry’s Full Makeup Routine Video, Costco Launches Upscale Beauty Items, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry’s Full Makeup Routine Video, Costco Launches Upscale Beauty Items, More

Jaclyn Sciara
by

katy perry makeup vogue video

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Ever want to see Katy Perry”s full glam routine from start to finish? Now you can! [Vogue Videos]

2. Eva Chen was just named editor-in-chief of Lucky Magazine and we can’t wait to see what she does with the mag! [The Cut]

3. Costco just launched its Beauty’s Most Wanted program, and the beauty products we all love can be found at the discount wholesaler we all shop at. [Style]

4. Finally the answer to why you need and eye cream and how to find the perfect one just for you. [Allure]

5. The best summer highlighters for an absolutely radiant glow. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Vogue

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share