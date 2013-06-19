Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry’s Full Makeup Routine Video, Costco Launches Upscale Beauty Items, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ever want to see Katy Perry”s full glam routine from start to finish? Now you can! [Vogue Videos]

2. Eva Chen was just named editor-in-chief of Lucky Magazine and we can’t wait to see what she does with the mag! [The Cut]

3. Costco just launched its Beauty’s Most Wanted program, and the beauty products we all love can be found at the discount wholesaler we all shop at. [Style]

4. Finally the answer to why you need and eye cream and how to find the perfect one just for you. [Allure]

5. The best summer highlighters for an absolutely radiant glow. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Vogue