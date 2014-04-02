Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry May Go Green, Frosted Lips Are a Thing, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get the real tricks for contouring, straight from a pro. [Byrdie]

2. Hairstylist extraordinaire Sam McKnight takes us through the year’s best haircuts – take notes. [Glamour]

3. Learn the trick to making your gorgeous waves last overnight – and no, it’s not sleeping upright. [The Beauty Department]

4. Could frosted lips really be the new thing? Lipstick Queen has launched a new shimmery lipstick, and well, if they look anything like the gorgeous glittery lips at Rodarte’s Fall 2014 show, we’re in. [Style.com]

5. Katy Perry apparently has wanted “slime green” hair for some time now, which may mean that her post-breakup hair color could be quite a bold change. [Racked]