Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry Bleaches Her Brows, A DIY Facial Serum Recipe, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. For the cover of ‘Wonderland’ magazine, Katy Perry (who JUST cut her long locks off) bleached her brows and wore what we assume is a platinum wig. It looks just like the real double-process deal. [StyleCaster]

2. Making your own facial serum seems really, really easy with this DIY beauty recipe. [Daily Makeover]

3. Long we’ve envied anyone blessed with Cara Delevingne-like brows. And alas, one expert breaks down the exact anatomy of this trendy feature. [WWD]

4. Do you covet all things Clarisonic? Here are 10 ways you’re using it wrong. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

5. Would you give yourself an all-natural steam facial? [Byrdie]