Beauty Buzz: Katie Holmes Cut Her Hair, Blake Lively’s Beauty Must, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. It just may take that one perfect candle to make over your room (or at least give it a pick-me-up) here are some great ones to start you off. [Teen Vogue]

2. Here are 20 incredible movie makeovers that you have to see to believe. [Daily Makeover]

3. Want to dress up your look for the holidays? Here are 5 unexpected ways to add braids to your ‘do. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Katie Holmes has also chosen to join the group of celebs shortening up their locks – going for a shoulder-length cut and darker hue. [E! News]

5. Blake Lively claims that her fabulous hair may in fact be due to putting coconut oil on the ends – and she likes to do her own makeup for events, of course. [The Cut]

Image via Jim Spellman/WireImage