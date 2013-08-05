Beauty Buzz: Katie Holmes Collabs On Beauty Line, Get a 5 Minute Face, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Katie Holmes is diving deeper into the beauty world, collaborating on a collection with Bobbi Brown due out in September. [WWD]

2. Deborah Lippmann has created a nail polish collection exclusively for Sephora, also hitting stores in September. [WWD]

3. A recent study shows that face lifts actually won’t make you look any more attractive – so maybe spend that cash on a few facials instead. [The Cut]

4. Here are nine essentials for shaping your eyebrows, because everyone needs a little bit of help in that area. [Daily Makeover]

5. How to get a 5 minute face (one of life’s best-kept secrets). [Lifestyle Mirror]