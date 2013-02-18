Beauty Buzz: Kate Moss for Kerastase, NARS X Guy Bourdin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kate Moss has been named the new face of Kerastase, and the brand released a fun behind-the-scenes video of her first campaign. [YouTube]

2. Mila Kunis spills about her very minimal makeup routine (we’re talking mascara and lip balm) – get jealous. [Allure]

3. Francois Nars’ next artist-inspired collection will be based on one of his longtime muses, Guy Bourdin. [WWD]

4. Figure out the best shampoo for your hair type with this help from this guide. [Daily Makeover]

5. We saw Cara Delevingne plenty of times backstage during NYFW (and hope to see her plenty more as fashion month goes on) – here’s a glance back at her journey over the week. [StyleCaster]