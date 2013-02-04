Beauty Buzz: Kate Moss Gives Herself Great Manicures, Skin Care-Inspired Hair Treatments, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. With a disagreement from her past fragrance, Kate Spade launches her new scent, live colorfully, on her own. [WWD]

2. Kate Moss has a knack for doing her own nails and her pro line will be available this spring. [Bellasugar]

3. Ever think about using a skin care treatment for your hair? [WWD]

4. Adam Levine’s his and her scents are 100% created by him (so he says) and they are available this month. [WWD]

5. Learn how just changing your brows can shape your entire face. [Daily Makeover]

image via WWD