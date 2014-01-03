Beauty Buzz: Kate Middleton is UK’s Top Beauty Icon (Again), Lazy Girl Cleanse Guide, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kate Middleton is the UK’s top beauty icon for the third year in a row – is anyone surprised? [The Cut]

2. Need a cleanse? Try this lazy girl’s version. [Daily Makeover]

3. Rihanna did Cara Delevingne’s hair for their NYE outing (and didn’t do a bad job if we do say so ourselves). [Glamour]

4. We’ve always been quick to say Pat McGrath is a genius with her makeup brush – and now the Queen has recognized it too, awarding her with an honor of an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for her services to the fashion and beauty industry. [Style.com]

5. Actress Emmy Rossum went all DIY on her own bangs, and well we all know how that turns out. Not. Well. [Style.com]

