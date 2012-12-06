Beauty Buzz: Kate Hudson’s Painful Beauty Trick, Holiday Makeup Secrets, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kate Hudson knows that beauty can be painful, and has quite the painful trick for keeping her skin gorgeous. [Daily Makeover]

2. Want to jazz up your makeup this holiday season without spending a ton of cash? Here are three easy makeup ideas with just three shades or less. [Bellasugar]

3. Have you ever taken skin supplements? Jessie Randall of Loeffler Randall swears by ’em – and gives tips to why and how. [Glamour]

4. In the spirit of the holidays, there are an endless amount of tutorials available for your holiday look – like liquid liner guides. [The Cut]

5. Maybelline has released yet another “calendar” featuring the likes of Erin Wasson, Kemp Muhl, Freja Beha Erichson and more all over NYC painted to depict some of the cities most notable “scenes.” [Fashion Etc.]