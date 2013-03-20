Beauty Buzz: Kate Bosworth Talks Skin Secrets, Learn How to Get Diagonal Nail Art, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’re always on the hunt for new nail art ideas, and are currently loving the simplicity of diagonal French tips. [Birchbox]

2. Karlie Kloss’ haircut is still making news, with the Victoria’s Secret model now noting that you can still be sexy even with short hair. [ONTD]

3. Katie Holmes covers Allure’s April issue with wet hair, a subtle smokey eye and touts a few beauty secrets such as moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. [Allure]

4. Ever wonder how to properly wrap and maintain your curling irons? Learn the tricks of the trade (and true organization) now. [The Beauty Department]

5. Kate Bosworth explains how she maintains her perfect skin and why she doesn’t have pre-wedding jitters. [Allure]