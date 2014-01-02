Beauty Buzz: Kaley Cuoco’s Wedding Hair, Revive Dull Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Find out how to up your beauty game in 2014 with these beauty resolutions. [Refinery29]

2. As you make all of your 2014 resolutions, it’s also a good time to clean out your makeup bag. New year, new you, right? [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Kaley Cuoco got married on New Year’s Eve in a pink Vera Wang gown and multiple hair ‘dos (one up, one down) and we couldn’t be happier for the “Big Bang Theory” star. [People StyleWatch]

4. Learn how to bring your dull, tired-from-partying skin back to life with these products. [Byrdie]

5. Philosophy is building on their skin care line with new launches in the new year. [WWD]

Courtesy of Instagram