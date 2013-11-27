StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber’s Latest Fragrance Ad, The Truth About Diamonds in Beauty Products, More

Rachel Adler
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We all like to be rolling in diamonds, but does the increase in offering them in our beauty products actually benefit us? [The Cut]

2. Beat pesky hair static with these tips (and brushes!) [The Luxury Spot]

3. Not everything you hear about dieting is true! Hear are 10 diet myths, debunked. [Daily Makeover]

4. Justin Bieber has released a new perfume ad for his latest fragrance, The Key. Tweens everywhere, rejoice.  [People StyleWatch]

5. OITNB’s Taryn Manning debuted a platinum blonde ‘do and wine lips the other night – but we’re suspecting a wig here. No one really thinks Pensatucky would be rocking blonde hair. [Glamour]

