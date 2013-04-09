Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber Stole Rihanna’s Haircut, How Old Does Your Hair Really Look, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Justin Bieber is being accused of stealing Rihanna’s haircut, and honestly we’re hoping her style rubs off on him too… [Hollywood Life]

2. In honor of earth month, find which natural acne products will be the best at blasting those blemishes. [Teen Vogue]

3. Carey Mulligan opens up about how stripping down for the camera actually helped her deal with her own body issues. [Styleite]

4. The Lipstick Queen has launched a creamy blue lipstick, that promises whiter teeth, a luminous complexion and a cool berry tone. [Style.com]

5. With the abundance of anti-aging products, everyone is thinking about the age of our hair – find out how old your hair actually looks. [Daily Makeover]

