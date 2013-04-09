StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber Stole Rihanna’s Haircut, How Old Does Your Hair Really Look, More

Rachel Adler
Justin Bieber with shaved side of head

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Justin Bieber is being accused of stealing Rihanna’s haircut, and honestly we’re hoping her style rubs off on him too… [Hollywood Life]

2. In honor of earth month, find which natural acne products will be the best at blasting those blemishes. [Teen Vogue]

3. Carey Mulligan opens up about how stripping down for the camera actually helped her deal with her own body issues. [Styleite]

4. The Lipstick Queen has launched a creamy blue lipstick, that promises whiter teeth, a luminous complexion and a cool berry tone. [Style.com]

5. With the abundance of anti-aging products, everyone is thinking about the age of our hair – find out how old your hair actually looks. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Twitter

