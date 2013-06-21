StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber Launches Third Fragrance, Adam Levine Speaks Out Against Celebrity Fragrances, More

What's hot
Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber Launches Third Fragrance, Adam Levine Speaks Out Against Celebrity Fragrances, More

Augusta Falletta

Augusta Falletta
by

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Beliebers, rejoice! The Key, Justin Bieber’s third fragrance, is launching this July! [Twitter]

2. Speaking of celebrity fragrances, Adam Levine released two (one for men, one for women), but just spoke out about how much he doesn’t like celebrity fragrances. Sure, that makes sense. [Cosmopolitan]

3. Hair transplants for eyebrows are, apparently, a thing now. [Allure]

4. This DIY lash and brow serum is seriously useful. [The Beauty Department]

5. Are cornrows cool again? An inside look at the hair trend, sparked by none other than Khloe Kardashian Odom. [Daily Makeover]

