Beauty Buzz: Justin Bieber Launches Third Fragrance, Adam Levine Speaks Out Against Celebrity Fragrances, More

1. Beliebers, rejoice! The Key, Justin Bieber’s third fragrance, is launching this July! [Twitter]

2. Speaking of celebrity fragrances, Adam Levine released two (one for men, one for women), but just spoke out about how much he doesn’t like celebrity fragrances. Sure, that makes sense. [Cosmopolitan]

3. Hair transplants for eyebrows are, apparently, a thing now. [Allure]

4. This DIY lash and brow serum is seriously useful. [The Beauty Department]

5. Are cornrows cool again? An inside look at the hair trend, sparked by none other than Khloe Kardashian Odom. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Twitter