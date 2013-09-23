Beauty Buzz: Julie Bowen for Neutrogena (Again), Makeup Tricks For Blue Eyes, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Julie Bowen has been announced as the face of Neutrogena, for the second time, proving that her skin is still flawless. [Neutrogena PR]

2. Learn what the best makeup tricks are for blue eyed babes (hint – red lipstick is involved). [Daily Makeover]

3. Maria Menounos has been spotted with what may be the world’s most hideous updo. You be the judge. [Glamour]

4. Liam Hemsworth’s new girl, Eiza Gonzalez, just may be addicted to plastic surgery. [StyleCaster]

5. Skin cancer can even hit the Kardashians ladies and gents. Well, the Jenners. Bruce Jenner is currently recovering from a skin cancer scare. [E! News]