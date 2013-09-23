StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Julie Bowen for Neutrogena (Again), Makeup Tricks For Blue Eyes, More

One of the original Julie Bowen for Neutrogena ads.

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Julie Bowen has been announced as the face of Neutrogena, for the second time, proving that her skin is still flawless. [Neutrogena PR]

2. Learn what the best makeup tricks are for blue eyed babes (hint – red lipstick is involved). [Daily Makeover]

3. Maria Menounos has been spotted with what may be the world’s most hideous updo. You be the judge. [Glamour]

4. Liam Hemsworth’s new girl, Eiza Gonzalez, just may be addicted to plastic surgery. [StyleCaster]

5. Skin cancer can even hit the Kardashians ladies and gents. Well, the Jenners. Bruce Jenner is currently recovering from a skin cancer scare. [E! News]

