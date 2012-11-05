Beauty Buzz: Get Gorgeous Star Nail Art, JWoww Gives Beauty Tips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to get gorgeous black and gold star burst nail art. [Bellasugar]

2. As “Jersey Shore” winds down, JWoww is giving out all of her final beauty tips – including the fact that you should always get Keratin treatments (she hated her hair the first season). [Racked]

3. 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Natalie Coughlin rattles off her skin care must haves and stay-fit tips. Hint: a Clarisonic and dry brushing are two of her routine musts! [T Magazine]

4. Try these celebrity favorite beauty products that have also been tested and proved to live up to the hype. [Birchbox]

5. Julianne Moore may have been among the millions without power in NYC last week when Sandy hit, but she still took time to discuss her new role as a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson for their Cellular Renaissance line. [WWD]