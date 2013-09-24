Beauty Buzz: Julianne Moore Dyes Her Hair Grey, How to Guarentee a Frizz-Free Blowout, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Julianne Moore has officially gone grey to play the role of President Alma Coin in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” movies. [Daily Mail]

2. Learn the tips and tricks to guarantee yourself a completely frizz-free blowout, once and for all. [Glamour]

3. For those redheads who hate color fade, learn how to bring your shade back to life with DIY color depositing conditioner. [Style It]

4. Need to liven up your long hair? Here are some non-boring styles for your long strands. [Daily Makeover]

5. Kim Kardashian has launched another new fragrance (this makes five) and it’s called Pure Honey, meant to be both light and sweet, yet seductive. [People StyleWatch]

Image via Istock