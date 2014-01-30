Beauty Buzz: Jessica Alba Cut Her Hair, Learn to Do An Upside Down Braid, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jessica Alba debuted a new angled, shoulder-grazing cut, making her just one of the latest in celebs to follow in Beyonce’s footsteps. [Glamour]

2. What we always wanted to know: The strange secret behind Gisele’s picture-perfect hair. [Daily Makeover]

3. Did you know eating a lot of citrus could actually heal your chapped lips? Well, now you do. [Allure]

4. “Girls” star Zosia Mamet dishes on her new haircut and her favorite tattoos (and beauty products of course). [Byrdie]

5. Learn how to do an upside down braid and show it off to all of your friends, obviously. [Huffington Post]

Image via Michael Buckner, Getty Images