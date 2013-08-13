Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Lawrence’s Vogue Cover is Out, Nail Polish Remover Requires ID, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jennifer Lawrence’s September “Vogue” cover came out of the weekend, making us fall in love with her new bob all over again. [StyleCaster]

2. CVS is now requiring shoppers to show ID when buying nail polish remover, in an effort to stop people from making meth. So nail artists, bring your ID’s! [Huff Po]

3. Ever gotten lost in the mascara aisle? Here are the best mascaras to try right now, and why. [Daily Makeover]

4. There are a lot of different brushes out there, we know. Get the 101 on which one to use, when. [Allure]

5. The truth about eyelash extensions, for all of you ladies interested. [Real Beauty]